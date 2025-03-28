76°
Breaux Bridge man dead after late-night shooting Thursday

3 hours 12 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 12:39 PM March 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUTTE LAROSE - A Breaux Bridge man died after a shooting that happened late Thursday night. 

Deputies said they responded to a business on Atchafalaya River Highway in St. Martin Parish shortly before midnight Thursday. When they got there, they found Jesse Cormier, 45, dead from a gunshot wound. 

There was no word on any arrests or a motive for the shooting. 

