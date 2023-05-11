Police officer, suspect in critical condition after shootout at Denham Springs shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS - A police officer was shot and a suspect is down after gunfire erupted at a shopping center in Livingston Parish Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire was first reported around 4:20 p.m. along South Range Avenue, just north of I-12. Officers with multiple agencies swarmed the strip mall and a second scene near the intersection of Eugene Street and US 190.

The Denham Springs Police Department said officers initially responded to the parking lot over a reported disturbance involving a man and a woman who were arguing. The suspect reportedly started shooting when police arrived, and officers returned fire.

Sources tell WBRZ that a Denham Springs police officer was wounded in the shootout and that the suspect was apparently shot at the second scene. Video shared with WBRZ showed what appeared to be the suspect motionless on the ground.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said during a press conference late Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.