Breakfast with 2une In: Boys Hope Girls Hope Bowl for Hope

BATON ROUGE- Boys Hope Girls Hope is a non-profit organization that helps academically motivated children-in-need reach their peak learning potential. The organization provides kids with options they may not otherwise have, like value-centered homes and great educational opportunities.



The Bowl for Hope event is the group's annual Fall fundraiser to raise money for program needs. The money raised from the event goes toward housing, food, clothing, activities and educational expenses for the children.



This year's BHGH-BFH is going to be held on October 10th and 11th at Circle Bowl, 8878 Florida Boulevard. Teams may be surprised to find that in addition to the fun atmosphere, teams may also find themselves building teamwork and employee engagement skills.



Groups have the option to choose from five different time slots.



You can find more about the event here or by watching any of the videos from Boys Hope Girls Hope's Breakfast with 2une In.