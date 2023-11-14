BRCC welcomes community to follow along with construction of new health center via timelapse video

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College has launched a timelapse showcase that will allow the community to follow along with the construction of its new Our Lady of the Lake Nursing and Allied Health Building on the Mid City Campus.

Construction started on the project three months ago, and the video currently tracks day-to-day progress through the first week of November.

The new facility will bring together BRCC’s School of Nursing and Division of Allied Health under one roof, and will house the college’s current programs in Nursing, Sonography, Surgical Technician, Phlebotomy, Medical Laboratory Technician, and Medical Assistant. Additionally, it will allow the College to add high-demand programs in Respiratory Care, Physical and Occupational Therapy, and Athletic Training.

"We are proud to launch and document this construction journey. This facility will not only serve as the standard for healthcare education in our region, but will also be an example of modern architectural excellence," BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith said in a statement. "Through the timelapse video, our community, stakeholders, and future students will all have an opportunity to be a part of our journey and progress in real-time."

The video will be updated each week until the building's completion.

You can monitor the construction process here.