BRCC receives grant to expand trade skills education

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College has received a grant from Lowe's to expand its trade education opportunities.

The community college was one of 11 schools selected to receive support from the Lowe's Foundation's Gable Grants Program. The program awarded BRCC $850,000 to establish a new plumbing training program and building an outdoor lab where students can experience real trade work scenarios and hone their practical skills.

“We are thankful to the Lowe’s Foundation for selecting Baton Rouge Community College as one of only eleven institutions nationwide to receive the prestigious Gable Grant,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith, Sr. “This generous support from the Lowe’s Foundation is a tremendous investment in BRCC that will impact our broader community while serving as a testament to the work we continue to do to support individuals in skilled craft trainings, and allow us to build a state-of-the-art Construction Management Outdoor Training Learning Lab.”