BRCC Mid City campus pausing operations until further notice due to broken water main
BATON ROUGE - A broken water main on the Mid City campus of Baton Rouge Community College caused all operations to pause until further notice.
The Mid City BRCC campus will be closed starting Wednesday morning due to the broken main. All other campuses will continue operating as normal.
This story will be updated once normal operations resume.
