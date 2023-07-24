93°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC hosts hoops coaches camp in October
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College basketball head coach Byron Starks may be new to town, but he's quick to start making an impact.
His Bears program will be hosting a coaches clinic in October to not only help promote the game, but also drum up support around his program.
Trending News
Starks has enlisted some of state and region's best coaches to teach the game on Saturday, October 7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton...
-
'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of...
-
1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu