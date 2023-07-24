BRCC hosts hoops coaches camp in October

93°
Monday, July 24 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble
Photo: Baton Rouge Community College

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College basketball head coach Byron Starks may be new to town, but he's quick to start making an impact. 

                               

His Bears program will be hosting a coaches clinic in October to not only help promote the game, but also drum up support around his program.

Starks has enlisted some of state and region's best coaches to teach the game on Saturday, October 7.

