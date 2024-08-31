80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRCC cuts ribbon for new on-campus restaurant

1 hour 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2024 Aug 31, 2024 August 31, 2024 12:48 PM August 31, 2024 in News
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new on-campus restaurant Tre’s Street Kitchen Friday afternoon. 

Tre’s Street Kitchen has specialized in on-campus dining for the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas since 2020. The opening comes just 2 weeks after the beginning of BRCC’s fall semester. 

Trending News

The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer breakfast and lunch options.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days