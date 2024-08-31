BRCC cuts ribbon for new on-campus restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new on-campus restaurant Tre’s Street Kitchen Friday afternoon.

Tre’s Street Kitchen has specialized in on-campus dining for the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas since 2020. The opening comes just 2 weeks after the beginning of BRCC’s fall semester.

The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer breakfast and lunch options.