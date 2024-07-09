BRCC Chancellor elected to role at the American Association of Community Colleges

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith Sr. has been elected to serve a three year term as an institutional representative for the Board of Directors of the American Association of Community Colleges.

32 members are elected to the AACC Board. The organization advocates for community colleges, aiming to uphold educational standards and advance the mission of their schools. The AACC represents nearly 12 million students across 1,000 community colleges in the U.S.

Smith says he is deeply honored to have been elected to serve on the AACC Board of Directors.

"This role is a unique opportunity to support the overall community college mission and advocate for transformative policies that enhance the educational framework for community and technical colleges nationally, as well as in Louisiana. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to push forward initiatives that strengthen our colleges' capabilities to serve our communities effectively," Smith said.

Smith is BRCC's sixth chancellor and has served in the role since 2019. According to BRCC, the college experienced record enrollment growth under his leadership.