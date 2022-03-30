78°
Brayden Jobert's 7 RBI leads #13 LSU baseball to thumping of UL-Monroe
Brayden Jobert continues to etch his name among the LSU greats when it comes to hitting a baseball. Jobert went 3 for 5 with two homeruns and seven runs batted in to lead LSU Baseball to a 15-4 win over UL-Monroe on Tuesday.
The seven runs batted in is the most by an LSU hitter since Antoine Duplantis who drove in that same amount back in 2017 against Georgia.
The Tigers move to 18-7 overall and remain at 3-3 in the SEC. UL-Monroe falls to 8-14-1.
The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for the Auburn series Thursday March 31. The game will be streamed on SECN and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.
