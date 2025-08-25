BRAF: Higher rate of heart disease, homicide leads to Baton Rouge's lower-than-average life expectancy

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish residents live, on average, four years shorter than the national average, a new study commissioned by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation shows.

Baton Rougeians live an average of 74 years, which is also significantly lower than in other Louisiana parishes.

The study, from data collected as part of BRAF's Opportunity Data Project, shows that more than half of premature deaths in the parish are caused by cardiovascular disease, accidents, homicide, infant mortality and liver disease. These are far more prevalent in Baton Rouge than across the rest of the country.

The leading cause of early death in Baton Rouge is cardiovascular disease, with the study reporting that the local rate is 60% higher than the national average. Kidney disease is 180% worse than the nationwide average, the study added.

Accidents, including overdoses and traffic fatalities, happen 80% more in Baton Rouge than across the rest the nation.

Homicide is 300% higher in Baton Rouge, touching nearly all age groups, the study shows. Infant mortality is 70% higher in the city than the national average, with 40 to 50 infants dying annually.

“This is not simply a health care issue—it’s a community issue,” Chris Meyer, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, said. “Where you live, the safety of your streets, the quality of your schools, and access to healthy food all play a role in how long you live. The good news is, we have clear data and proven solutions to change the trajectory and ensure all our neighbors can enjoy longer, opportunity-filled lives.”

To curb these higher-than-average death statistics, BRAF's study recommends expanding prenatal and maternal health services, improving street safety, increasing access to treatment and making healthy foods more available to at-risk communities.

The study says that closing the gap between local and national averages in just these five causes could reduce East Baton Rouge’s premature death rate by 25%.