Louisiana Highway Safety Commission addresses growing problem of pedestrian safety in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is holding a news conference addressing the growing problem of pedestrian safety in Louisiana.

According to the LHSC, more pedestrians than passengers have been killed in motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana over the last decade.

Transportation and law enforcement leaders, as well as safety advocates, will speak at the Lod Cook Alumni Center off LSU's campus at 10 a.m.