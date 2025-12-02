Latest Weather Blog
BRAF awards 19 nonprofits with $300,000 in grant money aimed to improve education, safety
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Area Foundation on Tuesday said that it has issued $300,000 in grants to 19 local nonprofits working to improve early childhood education and community safety.
BRAF said the funding was issued following findings from its Opportunity Data Project.
"These Impact Grants represent a critical investment in the organizations doing essential work," Eric Dexter, BRAF's vice president of civic leadership initiatives, said. "They are the true drivers of our shared goal: ensuring every child enters kindergarten ready to succeed and fostering a safer, stronger community."
The following groups received grant money:
100 Black Men of Metropolitan Baton Rouge, Ltd.
Baton Rouge Early Childhood Education Collaborative, Inc.
Big Buddy Program
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana
Community in Schools - Gulf South
Exceptional Lives Inc.
Gardere Community Christian School
Gardere Initiative
Generation Upward Foundation
Knock Knock Children's Museum
LAUNCH
Louisiana Center for Children's Rights
Mary's Hands Network
Pointe Coupée Early Childhood Coalition Inc
Someone Always Cares Foundation
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services
Southern University Child Development Laboratory
The Walls Project
YMCA of the Capital Area
Trending News
The funds for the grants were provided by donations through BRAF's Impact Funds. More details about these funds can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Historic Lincoln Theater expected to reopen in December as Black history museum,...
-
EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene...
-
Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall
-
70 for 70: Chris Thomas King kept blues legacy of his father's...
-
Doctor says Trump had preventative screening MRI on heart, abdomen
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday