Braddock St. house fire ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled a vacant house fire on Braddock St. an arson.
Firefighters responded to 1660 Braddock St. at 8:39 p.m. and found a small blaze at the rear door of the house. Firefighters put out the fire in under ten minutes. No one was living in the home and the house was boarded up. No one was hurt.
Authorities have confirmed the fire an arson.
