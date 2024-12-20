BR roads continue to see pre-holiday traffic surge

BATON ROUGE - Messy weather and increased pre-holiday volume has led to another day of traffic snags in the Capital City.

Much like Monday, traffic officials advised motorists of heavier than normal congestion on the interstate through Baton Rouge. Around 3:15 p.m. LA DOTD used their Twitter account to inform motorists that they could expect heavier than normal traffic delays in the Baton Rouge area until about 7 p.m. due to inclement weather moving through the area and boosted holiday traffic.

At 2:30 p.m., LA DOTD tweeted that congestion on I-10 East was backed up from the LA-1 Port Allen exit to Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Motorists were instructed to use US 190 East as an alternate route.

Westbound motorists were also in for a pleasant surprise in the form of congestion resulting from a stalled vehicle in the center lane on I-10 West at College Drive. The vehicle stalled sometime just after 3 p.m., allowing traffic to pass through the left lane and two right lanes. The queue in connection with the stall quickly backed up to the 10/12 split. By the time the roadway reopened completely within the hour, the queue reached the Essen Lane exit.

We’ll keep this traffic story updated throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Don’t forget to tune into News 2 at 4, 5 and 6 where more traffic news will be available. Be sure to check our live traffic cameras before you head out the door so you can get a first-hand look at what your route looks like.