BR hospitals combining COVID data, will display it on billboards around city

Tuesday, July 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three of Baton Rouge's major hospitals are working together to raise awareness for the state's skyrocketing COVID hospitalization rate.

In an effort to stop the spread of misinformation, a Baton Rouge General spokesperson said BRG, Our Lady of the Lake and Ochsner Medical Center are sharing their data and displaying it on digital billboards across the city.

The billboard graphic compares the current number of COVID hospitalizations among vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

All three hospitals will update the numbers daily and display the information on billboards across Baton Rouge.

