93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BR foundation receives thousands in federal dollars to help reduce crime

2 hours 22 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 8:37 AM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo from TRUCE event in 2021

BATON ROUGE - The United States Justice Department gave $375,000 to TRUCE, a prosecutor-led non-profit foundation formed to address the reduction of crime in the capital area. 

The DOJ made the announcement Monday morning that TRUCE would be receiving the money. 

"TRUCE laid the groundwork and formed the core public safety partnerships that have become a vital component in EBR's public safety ecosystem," the DoJ said. 

Trending News

TRUCE will use the money to enhance the framework to build out and sustain more intensive and effective community-based public safety partnerships in EBR. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days