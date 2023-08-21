93°
Latest Weather Blog
BR foundation receives thousands in federal dollars to help reduce crime
BATON ROUGE - The United States Justice Department gave $375,000 to TRUCE, a prosecutor-led non-profit foundation formed to address the reduction of crime in the capital area.
The DOJ made the announcement Monday morning that TRUCE would be receiving the money.
"TRUCE laid the groundwork and formed the core public safety partnerships that have become a vital component in EBR's public safety ecosystem," the DoJ said.
Trending News
TRUCE will use the money to enhance the framework to build out and sustain more intensive and effective community-based public safety partnerships in EBR.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - The 2016 flood
-
Family new to EBR struggles sorting out bus problems
-
Animal shelters pleading for fosters ahead of scorching temperatures
-
EBR public schools cancel class on Monday, superintendent says students will be...
-
Unpredictable power outages routinely force Baton Rouge gym to close