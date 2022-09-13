Boyfriend charged with feticide after violent tirade

BATON ROUGE - Police booked a man into jail accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

Kyle Lavergne, 18, was charged with attempted first degree feticide, simple battery and criminal damage to property. Police said he went on a violent rampage at the woman's house in the 300 block of South 17th Street.

Investigators said Lavergne was at the victim's house to repair her vehicle when she told him she was pregnant. The woman said Lavergne became angry over her having "gone out" recently and knocked her to the floor. While the woman was on the ground, detectives with the major assaults division said Lavergne kicked and stomped the woman's stomach.

Lavergne said he wanted the woman to have an abortion, police wrote in arrest documents.

Lavergne is accused of shoving the unidentified woman's head through walls and smashing the windows of her car with a brick.

Lavergne was booked into jail Tuesday. As of this post, bond had not been set.

