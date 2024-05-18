72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Both lanes open on I-10 westbound at the 10/12 merge after early morning car fire

3 hours 26 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 5:24 AM May 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning car fire closed both lanes of I-10 westbound at the 10/12 merge.

The fire was extinguished around 5:20 a.m., both lanes are now open.

Trending News

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days