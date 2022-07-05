Bondsman accused of posting fake bonds arrested for bigamy

ASCENSION- A bail bondsman accused of posting numerous fraudulent bonds without a license is also accused of being married to multiple women at the same time.

Terrica Armstrong said her nightmare began as a fairy tale.

"I feel hoodwinked," Armstrong said. "I feel hurt, betrayed, angry."

Armstrong began dating Val Thierry in 2017, and she said in February 2021 he made her the happiest woman on earth. That's the month they were married, with a wedding ceremony following in April.

"My dad gave me away," Armstrong said. "Me and Val, we did a first dance. I have video and pictures. Family flew in from out of town. Money was wasted, time was wasted, and I can never get that back."

The honeymoon phase was short-lived, as Armstrong quickly realized that Theirry held a dark and deep secret.

"I was number six, and then there was number five, who he was still married to when we got married," Armstrong said. "Then I called number four, he was still married to number four when he married five."

Armstrong said Theirry had her fooled.

"He's a charmer," Armstrong said. "I met him in 2017. We dated, and I never knew about any of his wives or anything."

Thierry first came across the WBRZ Investigative Unit's radar this year after he was accused of taking more than $2,000 of Tykisha Mason's money and not bonding her son out of jail. Thierry was arrested a short time later.

An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Insurance revealed that Thierry had posted at least 18 fraudulent bonds even though he had no license. His license lapsed in 2019. Thierry then had additional charges for more bonds he posted that were discovered as fakes.

In March, Thierry was arrested for bigamy in Ascension Parish.

"Who does research on marriages?" Armstrong asked. "You go by what someone says. I've never ran across any female that says, 'I'm going to the clerk of court and do research to see how many times they've been married.' Now, I'll do it in my next relationship. But, who does that? I've never heard anyone say, 'I'm dating this guy, and we are engaged, let me go look and see how many times they are married.' You go by what they say."

Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said prosecuting someone for bigamy is not an easy task because you must prove intent. Armstrong said Thierry told her this was all a computer glitch. Babin said if additional evidence is found, he could bring the criminal case back up.