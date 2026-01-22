Bond set for suspect in Southern student's hazing death; attorney speaks to WBRZ Investigative Unit

BATON ROUGE - The attorney for the man who was arrested for alleged criminal hazing said he has not seen evidence strong enough to support the accusations against his client.

Caleb McCray, a 23-year-old Southern graduate and member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the hazing death of Caleb Wilson, who died while participating in a "hazing ritual" Feb. 27.

Commissioner Kimble set McCray's bond at $100,000, with $75,000 for manslaughter and $25,000 for criminal hazing.

McCray's attorney, Phillip Robinson believes the bond is fair given that his client has no criminal history and is not a flight risk.

"The fact that my client voluntarily turned himself in, we feel that shows my clients willingness to seek the truth in this. The truth not only helps my client, but we hope it will help the Wilson family," said Robinson.

Robinson says he hasn't been presented with any evidence strong enough to support the accusations.

"This is an ongoing investigation. There's a lot of unknown and a lot of variables at this time and we just ask for patience and not a rush to judgment. I understand if affects a lot of people. We just ask everyone to wait until we know all the facts."

He adds that sends his deepest condolences to the Wilson family and that this event has impacted many lives.

"My client has gone through a traumatic event. My client has lost a friend. There's tragedy all around this situation. We think that as the case goes on, more information will come out between their relationship, but this was not targeted attack on Caleb Wilson by my client."

The Investigative Unit also reports that several other fraternity members could possibly face charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department hosted a press conference Friday to discuss further details of the investigation.