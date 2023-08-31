Bond reduced for defendant in Brooks rape case; videos shown at hearing

BATON ROUGE - A judge on Thursday lowered the bond for one of four defendants in the Madison Brooks rape case -- but only after prosecutors showed videos that could play a significant role in the upcoming trials.

Desmond Carter has remained in custody since he was charged earlier this year. Though 17 at time of his arrest, he will stand trial as an adult and is being held at the parish jail.

Prosecutors at the bond hearing opposed the reduction, and introduced several short videos as they presented their reasoning.

The Advocate detailed the content of those clips, one of which -- prosecutors told the Court -- showed two people engaging in sex. The account notes that the faces of the individuals could not be seen in the video, but that sheriff's investigators identified them as Carter and Brooks.

Another video snippet, the Advocate reports, showed Carter holding a gun and dancing, while other videos included audio the prosecution believes to support its case.

Carter is represented by a public defender, while the other defendants have hired private counsel.

Earlier this summer the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that lab tests and autopsy results showed no DNA evidence linking the suspects to Brooks, whose intoxication at the time is also a central aspect of the case.

Brooks died after she was struck by a car following a night of drinking and socializing at Reggie's Bar, which has since shut down.