66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued Wednesday night for some residents in Hammond

2 hours 8 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 11:24 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Residents in Hammond are under a boil water advisory that was issued Wednesday night. 

The Tangipahoa Water District said that an advisory was issued due to a leak on the main. Due to loss of pressure, a precautionary advisory was issued for the following areas: 

Trending News

- Bon Aire Subdivision
- Happywoods Road from the corner of Adams Road south to West Hoffman Road
- East to the corner of Wagner Road and Adelle Road

Anyone with questions is advised to call Tangipahoa Water District at 985-345-6457.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days