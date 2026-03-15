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Boil water advisory issued for Roseland residents

2 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 8:14 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - Residents in Roseland are underneath a boil water advisory Sunday night. 

The town announced the advisory shortly before 5:30 p.m. 

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It's unclear what caused the issue and when the water will be fixed. 

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