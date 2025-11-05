64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs

37 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 November 05, 2025 6:30 PM November 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a stretch of Walker South Road in Denham Springs, Ward 2 Water District said Wednesday evening.

The advisory covers all addresses between 25641 and 25175 on Walker South Road. 

The company said it is repairing a water line, causing the water pressure to drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard.

Trending News

No timeline was given for when the advisory will be lifted. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days