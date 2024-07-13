89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Boil advisory issued in Iberville Parish after busted water line

Saturday, July 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A boil advisory was issued for Iberville Parish Saturday after a water line burst, according to the parish government.

Crews repaired a leak along Highway 75 after a busted water line resulted in an outage Saturday morning. The cause of the leak is currently unknown.

Officials say the advisory will be lifted sometime next week. All customers in Intracoastal Water System West are affected.

The outage map can be seen below:

