Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning.

A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.