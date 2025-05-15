Boil advisory issued during water main repairs in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Ward Two Water District in Denham Springs is repairing a water main at the corner of Serene Road and Wax Road and a boil advisory has been issued for the area.

While these repairs are being made, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard.

The advisory is limited to residents on Wax Road from Juban to Lee Ellis Road, including Woodward Lane, Serene Road and Oakview Mobile Home Park.

When given the all clear, the Ward Two Water District will rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found safe.

If anyone has any questions or needs additional information, call 225-665-5188.