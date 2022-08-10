77°
Body transformation and back surgery part of a winding road for Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin to Houston

Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to the journey Scotlandville offensive lineman Jamall Franklin had en route to Houston. The 6'7, 370 pound senior committed to the Cougars on Wednesday saying they were one of the only team that stayed with him during his trying times.

