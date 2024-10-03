84°
Body recovered from bank of Mississippi River in September identified as Baton Rouge murder suspect

44 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ADDIS — The body of a man recovered along the bank of the Mississippi River in Addis in September was identified Thursday as a 63-year-old murder suspect, deputies said.

Kirk Craig Sr. was identified as the body recovered on Sept. 21 after an autopsy, deputies added.

Craig was wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for a first-degree murder twelve days earlier. A vehicle linked to Craig was found abandoned on Interstate 10 over the Mississippi River in East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies added.

Craig's body was spotted by a fisherman at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and was recovered by the deputies.

