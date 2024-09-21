75°
Body found on bank of Mississippi River in Addis, deputies say

2 hours 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, September 21 2024 Sep 21, 2024 September 21, 2024 8:44 PM September 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ADDIS - A partially decomposed body was found along the bank of the Mississippi River in Addis, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the body was found along Bird Heights Avenue. No other identifying information was given about the body.

WBRSO say they are actively investigating.

