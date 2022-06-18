86°
Body of Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico after boating accident
DESTIN - The body of the Shreveport City Marshal was found in the Gulf of Mexico three days after he fell off a boat near Destin.
The Shreveport Marshal's Office said Charlie Caldwell Jr.'s body was found by a kayaker Saturday morning. The Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies searched for Caldwell after he fell off a boat "a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou and didn't resurface" Thursday evening, according to coast guardsmen.
Reports said there was one other person in the boat when Caldwell fell. The boat was heading into the dock.
