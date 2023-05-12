80°
Body found in walk-in freezer at New Iberia Arby's

1 hour 30 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 12 2023 May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 7:42 AM May 12, 2023 in News
Source: KATC
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW IBERIA - A body was found in the walk-in freezer of an Iberia Parish Arby's Thursday evening, according to KATC. 

New Iberia police say the body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Police told KATC that it was too soon to determine if they would launch a criminal investigation, but said the body was being investigated as a suspicious death. 

This is a developing story. 

