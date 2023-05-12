80°
Body found in walk-in freezer at New Iberia Arby's
NEW IBERIA - A body was found in the walk-in freezer of an Iberia Parish Arby's Thursday evening, according to KATC.
New Iberia police say the body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police told KATC that it was too soon to determine if they would launch a criminal investigation, but said the body was being investigated as a suspicious death.
This is a developing story.
