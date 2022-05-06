Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 14-year-old girl, father confirms

Brandy Wilson (left) and Ally Wilson (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS - The body of a 14-year-old girl was recovered from the Mississippi River on Thursday — the second juvenile found dead in the river in four days.

Brandy Wilson's father, Allen Berry, told WWL-TV the teen was found in the river Thursday evening in St. Bernard Parish at the port facility, near St. Bernard Highway.

The discovery follows the search for the group of three juveniles who went missing after swimming in the river late last month, and it comes only days after 15-year-old Kevin Poole was discovered in the water.

The group was last seen April 23. Kevin, Brandy and Ally Wilson — Brandy's 8-year-old sister — were walking along the river when Brandy slipped on a piling and fell into the water. Ally and Kevin jumped in after her, and all three were swept away.

A massive search immediately ensued and included 9 Coast Guard vehicles in the air and water. The Coast Guard's search ended after two days, but private groups and local law enforcement agencies have continued.

Sourced told WWL-TV that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office found the body Thursday and brought it to the coroner.

This is a developing story.