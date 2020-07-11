95°
Boating incident leaves one person missing
BAYOU PIGEON - Officials confirm a boating incident in Iberville Parish has left two injured and another missing.
According to Iberville Sheriffs office, Wild Life and Fisheries will handle the boating incident, but a search for the missing person is still underway.
This is a developing story.
