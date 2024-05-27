Boat rental company giving back with discounts for military members, families on Memorial Day weekend

NEW ROADS - In New Roads, residents on False River Drive have been sailing through the Memorial Day weekend.

Since Friday, Geaux Outdoors has been booked and busy with boat rentals. Owner Joey Dupont rented out six of their boats for the whole weekend at half price, and for good reason.

"The impact that we're doing is by giving veterans half off and the families who have lost loved ones half off," Dupont said. "You don't just have to be in the military. If you lost a loved one, or if you had someone injured in the military we blessed you guys with half off every Memorial Day".

Dupont said the discount is a way of his business giving back to those who have served.

The Memorial Day deal was so good not even a sheriff could pass up the opportunity. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux was out on the water, celebrating the day with residents and honoring fallen soldiers.

"We celebrate on the beautiful False River, but we want everyone to remember why we have this day," Thibodeaux said. "The amazing sacrifice that the guys before us, the ones that didn't make it back. And now it's a holiday for the little ones and everybody's off."