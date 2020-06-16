91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boat named after Coach O will push around 'Crimson Tide' barge later this year

2 hours 29 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 1:05 PM June 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LOCKPORT, LA -  In a show of signature Louisiana wit, a shipyard has introduced a tugboat named after LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron which will literally push around the Crimson Tide.

Bollinger Shipyards unveiled the newest addition to its fleet Tuesday, the "Coach O". The shipyard says the vessel will be tasked with moving the deck barge "Crimson Tide" up and down nearby waterways. 

Before winning a national title with LSU in January, Coach O first answered the prayers of Tiger fans back in November by snapping the team's eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide that dated back to 2012.

The shipyard, located in Lockport, Louisiana, is a short drive from Coach Orgeron's hometown of Larose.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days