Blue Bayou to reopen water park in May: Looking to fill 700 positions

Image: Instagram @BlueBayouWaterParkOfficial

BATON ROUGE - Blue Bayou has announced reopening plans for the summer but there are hundreds of positions to be filled in a few short weeks before it opens.

Only the water park will reopen on May 22 for the 2021 season. Dixie Landin' Theme Park will remain closed in 2021.

After being closed for over a year due to COVID, Blue Bayou is short-staffed.

The park plans to operate at 100% capacity and honor all previously purchased tickets and season passes from the 2020 season.

There are 700 jobs to be filled and the park is urging students ages 15 and older to apply immediately.

Applications for the following positions can be found online:

- Lifeguard

- Ride operator

- Food service

- Admissions

- First Aid