Blood donations needed for Labor Day holiday

BATON ROUGE - United Blood Services says over 400 pints of blood were lost during the historic flooding across south Louisiana.

The organization is asking residents to consider giving blood during the Labor Day holiday.

“During the Labor Day holiday, people will be more active and unfortunately, accidents will occur and blood usage will increase,” a statement released Wednesday said. “With blood reserves at an already lower than normal level, your donation is needed to help ensure our family and friends have blood available if and when it is needed during the Labor Day Holiday.”

United Blood Services is also asking residents to consider donating blood for the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Donors can donate at the United Blood Services location at 8234 One Calais, the service road at I-10 and Essen Lane. The center will be operating on the following schedule:

LABOR DAY, Monday, September 5- 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday- 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday- 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday- CLOSED

Friday- 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday- 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

United Blood Services says donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save 20 minutes by completing a Fast Track Health History online at the day of their donation.