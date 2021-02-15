Blaze sparked by home generator Monday, firefighters increasingly worried about weather-related fires

BATON ROUGE - A malfunction sparked a fire at a house on South Lakeshore early Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of South Lakeshore not long after the neighborhood lost power after 3:30 Monday morning.

Based on initial investigations, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze likely started by a malfunction in the home's generator, which was powering the place at the time.

Fire burned up an outside wall and into the attic.

Two adults evacuated and were uninjured, the fire department said.

There is increasing concern this week about fires as many places are expected to lose electricity due to icy conditions and people may look for other ways to stay warm.

Click HERE for the latest information on the weather.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.