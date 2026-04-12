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Black Maternal Health Week kicks off with 'Honor Her Life' event outside State Capitol
BATON ROUGE - People gathered outside the State Capitol on Sunday to honor the lives of Black women who died during or after childbirth.
Sunday's "Honor Her Life" event aims to raise awareness and share information, marking the start of Black Maternal Health Week, which runs from April 11 to April 17.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
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The event, organized by the Mu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., featured an honor walk, a resource fair, and a kids' zone.
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