Bird nest sparked a/c unit fire, fire dept. says

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters believe a bird nest built inside a window air conditioner unit sparked a small fire in the mechanical equipment Saturday morning.

The fire was at a nursing home in the 3800 block of North Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m.

Firefighters said the building sprinkler system activated in the room where the unit caught fire and the blaze was put out.  The fire was stopped from spreading, the department said.

There were no injuries.

