Billy's Boudin and Cracklins opens for national shipping

Billy's Homemade Boudin and Cracklins, a Cajun meat market with four locations across the state, is opening its doors to more customers throughout the United States.

Billy's currently has locations in Opelousas, Lafayette, Krotz Springs, and Scott, but now the locally-owned business is delivering its boudin and selection of fresh meats to a new clientele.

Shipping is available throughout the U.S., so whether you're a Louisiana native missing a taste of home or a stranger willing to try something new, Billy's has you covered.

For more information about the shipping and how to place orders, visit the Billy's website here.