61°
Latest Weather Blog
Billy Cannon exhibit showcases both good and bad of the Louisiana legend
BATON ROUGE - Capitol Park Museum unveiled their exhibit for Baton Rouge native and LSU's Heisman winning running back Billy Cannon Tuesday evening.
Trending News
Michael Cauble spoke with Bunnie Cannon, Cannon's daughter, regarding the memorabilia and why she wanted to showcase it.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard