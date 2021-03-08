Billionaire who donated $2m to YWCA Greater Baton Rouge weds Seattle schoolteacher

A high-profile author and billionaire who donated two million dollars to the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge in 2020 recently exchanged vows with a Seattle schoolteacher.

According to CNN, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest people married teacher, Dan Jewett, in a ceremony over the weekend.

Jewett confirmed their marriage on the couple's webpage for the Giving Pledge, which is a philanthropic organization that encourages the world's wealthiest individuals to dedicate a majority of their income to charitable causes.

"I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," Jewett wrote. "I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the marriage Sunday. Scott's Amazon biography has also been updated to note that she "lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.

The marriage comes after Scott and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, divorced in 2019 following a 25-year-long marriage. The divorce settlement made her among the richest people on Earth, currently holding a $53 billion fortune — according to Forbes — after receiving a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares.

Scott has given away billions of dollars as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune. In December, for instance, she donated $4.2 billion to 384 organizations, including the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

In a statement on the Giving Pledge's website, Scott said her philanthropic plans have not changed.

"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she said.

Jewett indicated he plans to follow her lead, CNN reports, he added that he intends to give away the majority of his wealth.

"I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me," he said in the Giving Pledge post. "This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give."