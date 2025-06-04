87°
Bill to outlaw distracted driving heads back to House for final approval

2 hours 31 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 9:03 AM June 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bill to outlaw distracted driving and encourage going hands-free is moving back to the House for final approval. 

The bill overwhelmingly passed through the Senate. A bill to outlaw distracted driving, legislators say, could lower insurance rates for Louisiana. 

If the bill passes, Louisiana would join thirty other states that have similar laws. 

