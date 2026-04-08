Bill requiring AI disclosure on campaign robocalls advances past committee

BATON ROUGE - A bill requiring campaign robocalls generated with artificial intelligence to disclose that fact at the start of the call advanced past committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 639 requires "clear and understandable disclosure" at the beginning of a campaign phone call if the call was created using artificial intelligence.

The law makes violations punishable with fines up to $2,500 on a first offense and up to $5,000 for repeat violations.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Mike Bayham, R-Chalmette.