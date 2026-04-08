Bill replacing inspection sticker with QR code passes Louisiana House

Photo Credit: Peter Finney Jr.

BATON ROUGE - A bill replacing Louisiana's vehicle inspection sticker with a QR code passed the House floor on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Jeff Landry publicly supported the bill, calling it "great news from the house floor." He expressed his displeasure with the inspection sticker process during a speech on the first day of the legislative session.

The traditional vehicle inspection sticker process is annoying, it’s inconvenient, it serves little value to the safety of our roads,” Landry said.

During debate on eliminating the brake tag, some House committee members raised concerns regarding the execution of the QR code program, specifically with the time it would take for officers to locate the necessary information about a driver.

“Everybody is not going to sit and wait, as they should, on law enforcement to get it figured out,” said Rep. Joy Walters, D-Caddo, in reference to the QR codes potentially lengthening the time it takes for law enforcement to find a driver’s information. “That’s really the only problem I have with this bill in its current form, and I know that you all are going to be working to hash things out. I have faith in that and no doubt.”

The QR code would cost $6 a year versus the $10 a year for a new inspection sticker in some areas. Vehicle owners would no longer have to go through the inspection sticker process but instead would receive a QR code in the mail when obtaining their license plates and registration renewals.