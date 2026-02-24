35°
Bill filed for upcoming legislative session could give Central Police chief more power over department

3 hours 8 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bill that could give the Central Police chief more power over his employees was prefiled for the upcoming legislative session. 

The legislation was authored by State Rep. Lauren Ventrella, R-Greenwell Springs, and would allow the chief to bypass Central's mayor and council when deciding appointments and discipline. 

Despite being an elected position, the chief of police still must have oversight because of the Lawrason Act. 

The legislative session will begin March 9. 

